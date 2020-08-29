From The Newsroom: P Chidambaram takes a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram takes a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over 'Act of God' remark; Amit Shah to be discharged shortly and American star Chadwick Boseman no more.

Here is the top news of today, Saturday: August 29, 2020:

Bengaluru-based Edu-tech firm 'Unacademy' has been roped in the as official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

The 13th IPL is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a release on Tuesday.

"IPL is the most-watched cricket league in India and as a homegrown Indian edutech company we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching, especially the millions of Indian youth who are seeking inspiration in their careers."

Commenting on the association, Karan Shroff, VP - Marketing, Unacademy, said: "We are delighted to become the Official Partner of IPL. Unacademy is a high-intensity brand that has disrupted the education and learning market with innovations and broken geographical barriers for Learners and Educators.

"With this partnership, we will double-down on our efforts to make Unacademy the biggest brand in the consumer internet space in India. We thank the BCCI and IPL for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

Taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her "Act of God" remark on the economy, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked, "the FM as the Messenger of God" to "please answer" how to describe the "mismanagement" of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

Taking a swipe at Sitharaman over the remark, Chidambaram said, "If the pandemic is an ‘Act of God’, how do we describe the mismanagement of the economy during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Before the pandemic struck India?"

"Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer?" the former finance minister asked on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader also slammed the Centre for asking states to borrow more to make up for revenue losses due to pending GST dues.

He asserted that the two options given by the Modi government to the states to bridge the GST compensation gap are unacceptable.

"Under the first option the states are asked to borrow by pledging their future receivables under Compensation cess. The financial burden falls entirely on the states," Chidambaram said.

American star Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer has led to an outpouring of grief in Hollywood with prominent figures from the industry, including Denzel Washington, Jordan Peele, Chris Evans and Kevin Feige, paying their respects to the actor.

The 43-year-old actor passed away at his residence here with his wife and family by his side. The actor fought the disease for four years, Boseman's family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Boseman made a name for himself by playing historical figures like such as Jackie Robinson in "42" (2013), James Brown in "Get on Up" (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall" (2017).

He was popular globally, owing to his starring role as T'Challa aka superhero Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies such as "Captain America: Civil War", "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

The news of his death sent shockwaves in the US and in the film industry with many celebrities, politician and people from different walks of life taking to social media to express their grief.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, just beneath the Indo-Pak international border fence in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

The force has launched a major search operation in the area to look for other such hidden structures that aid infiltration even as it analyses the about 3-4 feet wide structure that could be used for pushing terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and arms, they said.

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has directed his frontier commanders to ensure that the anti-infiltration grid is intact and there are no gaps along this front, they added.

The tunnel, about 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side, was located by a BSF patrol on Thursday in the Galar area of Samba sector in Jammu.

The force found that 8-10 plastic sandbags stuffed in the tunnel's mouth had "Pakistani markings" on them, officials told PTI.

A senior official said BSF troops got suspicious after noticing the sinking of the earth at some places in a farmer's field due to recent incessant rains.

An earth-moving machine was immediately pressed into service to completely unearth the tunnel that is about 170 metres from the IB on the Indian side, the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid-19 care, has recovered and will be discharged shortly, the hospital said on Saturday.

Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body ache.

Earlier on August 2, he was tested positive for Covid-19. He stayed in Medanta Hospital till his recovery on August 14.