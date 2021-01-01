From the Newsroom: Panel approves SII's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use; UK officially out of EU

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, UK officially out of the EU; Taiwan offers an olive branch to China; GST collections reach a high and Covishield may get the nod for emergency use.

Here are the top stories of January 2021:

As the year starts, all eyes are on the vaccines for Sars-Cov-II. The news regarding this is that many media reports have said that an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is set to recommend granting emergency use authorisation for Covishied

Covishied is the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford.

Sources have also said that local manufacturer Serum Institute of India has stocked over 50 million doses of the vaccine. They also said that the transportation of the shots to states from cold storage could start as early as tomorrow.

A ray of hope amid the pandemic, at least for the government, is that the Centre has collected a record high Goods and Services tax levy at Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December. This is the highest since the indirect tax system was introduced in 2017.

The highest GST collection till now was Rs 1.14 lakh crore in the month of April 2019. The December collection tops that.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to be elated at the fact that Britain’s ties with the EU ended at 11 pm on Thursday night.

He termed the UK’s formal exit from the European Union an amazing moment.

The UK and the EU have now begun a new trading partnership under the terms of a new free trade agreement.

Now, moving to the eastern side of the globe what can be seen as a move towards thawing the Taiwan-China relations, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has come out saying that her country is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as Beijing is willing to put aside confrontation.

Tsai in her New Year speech said that in the past year, Chinese military activity near Taiwan has threatened peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. This region, we need to understand, is geo-politically an important area that also has Indian interests.

Source: DHNS/ PTI/ Reuters