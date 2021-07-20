From the Newsroom: Pegasus snooping row reaches Karnataka

In your daily evening news update, a nationwide survey has found two-thirds of the country's population aged above six to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies; The Pegasus snooping row reaches Karnataka; Raj Kundra was arrested and remanded to police custody till July 23 and Union Health Ministry suggests reopening of primary schools first, before opening colleges.

Here is the top news of July 20th, 2021.

The government said today, around 40 crore people are still vulnerable to Covid-19 as a nationwide survey found two-thirds of the country's population aged above six to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. It stressed there is no room for complacency in the fight against the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, a senior official said two-thirds or 67.6 per cent of India's population aged above six years were found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the latest Council of Medical Research national sero survey conducted in June-July.

The Pegasus snooping row has now reached Karnataka with the latest revelations claiming that the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, as well as close aides of then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, were possible targets for surveillance just before the toppling of their government two years ago.

Their phone numbers are part of a leaked database accessed by the non-profit French media Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium, which includes The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Wire, as part of what is called The Pegasus Project.

The police said today, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra forced helpless girls to shoot for nude and semi-nude pictures after luring them with opportunities to act in short films and web series.

Kundra, along with his tech-man Ryan Tharp, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 23rd taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine. Joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said the case involves international ramifications.

The Union Health Ministry suggested today the reopening of primary schools first, before opening colleges.

It also said that the decision has to be taken at the district level, ensuring the entire support staff in schools get fully vaccinated.

Source: DHNS/ PTI