From the Newsroom: PM Modi asserts vaccination is a strong way to fight Covid

The CPI, a key partner in the CPI(M)-led LDF, on Tuesday announced its nominees to be inducted in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly elected MLAs, K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchu Rani and G R Anil as ministers in the new government, while senior party leader and Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar as the deputy speaker.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government would be held on May 20 at the central stadium here by adhering to Covid-19 protocol. Health Minister in the outgoing Assembly, K K Shailaja, does not find a place in the new cabinet which has 11 new faces from CPI (M). The state committee of the Marxist party,

which met at its headquarters AKG Centre elected Vijayan to lead the party, a CPI(M) statement said. The party state committee, chaired by senior leader Elamaram Kareem, decided to entrust Shailaja with the position of party whip, the statement added.

Describing state and district officials as "field commanders" in the fight against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said localised containment zones, aggressive testing and sharing correct and complete information with people are weapon to defeat the pandemic.

Interacting with them at a meeting, which was attended by district magistrates from 46 districts across nine states, through video-conferencing, Modi said they were free to innovate to suit their local requirements and asked them to share their feedback about any change in policy without any inhibition. Asserting that vaccination is a strong way to fight Covid, Modi said myths about it have to be collectively rooted out.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings before the trial court in the CBI's INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI's plea challenging the trial court order directing the agency to allow inspection of documents kept in ‘Malkhana’ (designated place in police station to store seized property) by the accused and their counsel.

The CBI has sought to set aside the special judge’s March 5, 2021 order to the extent that it directed CBI to allow inspection of documents kept in Malkhana by the respondents/accused/their counsel.

