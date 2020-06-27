From the Newsroom: PM Modi addresses Covid-19 situation

From the Newsroom: PM Modi speaks on Covid-19; India warns China on altering status quo

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 18:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India was much better placed than many other nations on the Covid-19 situation, India warns China on trying to alter the status quo on the ground, Petrol and diesel prices hiked, the Enforcement Directorate questions senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Facebook says it would ban a "wider category of hateful content" in ads.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
DH Podcast
From the Newsroom

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 