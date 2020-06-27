From the Newsroom: PM Modi speaks on Covid-19; India warns China on altering status quo

In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India was much better placed than many other nations on the Covid-19 situation, India warns China on trying to alter the status quo on the ground, Petrol and diesel prices hiked, the Enforcement Directorate questions senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Facebook says it would ban a "wider category of hateful content" in ads.

