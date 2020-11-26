From the Newsroom: PM Narendra Modi pitches for 'One Nation, One Election'; FC Kohli passes away

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, football legend Diego Maradona no more, Kerala announces a two-day mourning; FC Kohli passes away; Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitches for 'One Nation, One Election’; Pakistan yet to initiate any serious efforts to nab 26/11 accused, and two army soldiers were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Here is the top news of November 26, 2020:

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 60.

Maradona will forever be remembered for his "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final in Mexico City, when he pushed the ball into the net.

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the state's sports sector and appealed to everyone in the fraternity to join as a mark of tribute.

Faqir Chand Kohli - FC Kohli, often called the Father of Indian IT industry, passed away on Thursday. He was 96.

FC Kohli joined Tata Electric Companies in 1951 and helped to set up the load despatching system to manage the system operations. He became director of Tata Electric Companies in 1970.He was the first CEO of TCS which pioneered India’s IT Revolution and helped the country to build the $100 billion+ IT Industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.

Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conference, Modi also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and asserted that India is fighting terrorism now with new policy and new process.

Noting that it was the biggest terror strike on India, Modi said India can never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Twelve years after the 26/11 attack, Pakistan has placed 19 members of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in a list of the "Most Wanted Terrorists" for their role in the heinous assault, but it has not initiated any serious efforts to nab them and also punish seven others who are facing trial in Lahore.

The security agencies are clueless about the whereabouts of these 19 most wanted terrorists. Some of them have been hiding in Pakistan and others are believed to have fled the country.

These terrorists were either crew members of the boats used by the attackers or financiers of the 26/11 attack.

Two army soldiers were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday.

Police said militants fired at army men near HMT crossing on Srinagar-Baramulla highway injuring two soldiers, who were shifted to army’s 92-base hospital where they succumbed.

Reports said that martyred soldiers belonged to the Road Opening Party. Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three militants carried out the attack.

Source: DHNS/PTI/ AFP