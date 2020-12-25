From the Newsroom: PM Narendra Modi slams West Bengal government over farm laws

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashes out at TMC government over the farm laws; Union Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws as an "experiment" for a year or two, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday after severe fluctuations were recorded in his blood pressure.

Here is the top news of December 25, 2020:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal while alleging that they have destroyed the state and was doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 is being provided every year.

The Prime Minister wondered while there were agitations against the new farm bills, no protests were visible against West Bengal's decision of not implementing PM-KISAN scheme.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws as an "experiment" for a year or two and in case they are found not beneficial for the farming community, the government will do all necessary amendments.

Describing the protesting farmers as his own people, Singh said, "Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers' families. We have a lot of respect for them."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping on Delhi borders for almost a month in protest against the three laws enacted in September.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday after severe fluctuations were recorded in his blood pressure, a hospital statement said.

The actor tested negative for Covid-19 on December 22 is under isolation after some crew members of the film he was shooting for (Annatha) in Hyderabad tested positive for the coronavirus.

The hospital said he was hemodynamically stable and had no other symptoms except blood pressure spikes and exhaustion.

Source: DHNS/ PTI