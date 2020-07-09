From the Newsroom: PM Narendra Modi woos global companies

From the Newsroom: PM Modi woos global companies

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 09 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 18:19 ist

In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi woos global companies, each zone in Bengaluru to get a minister-in charge to tackle Covi-19 pandemic and China says that Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley.

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
China
Galwan Valley
Ladakh
Line of Actual Control

