From the Newsroom: PM Narendra Modi's denial of Chinese intrusion draws flak

Chairing an all-party meeting on the violent clash in Galwan in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, “Neither has anybody intruded into our territory, nor is anybody inside our territory, nor any of our posts have been captured,” drawing strong reactions on social media. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The BCCI on Friday said it will review IPL's sponsorship deals, including the one with Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo, in a meeting next week after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.