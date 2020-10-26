In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Pralhad Joshi rules out change in Karnataka leadership; Supreme Court suspends order appointing Lokur commission to monitor the steps being taken to check stubble burning; Shares of Future Group companies decline; US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper arrive in India for 2+2 ministerial dialogue; Rahul Gandhi has targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar concludes Sharannavaratri celebrations; Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa says state government will celebrate Dasara in a grand manner next year; Cricket South Africa's 10-member Board of Directors resign and Sachin Pilot to take on Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended its order of October 16 appointing former judge, Justice M B Lokur as one-man commission, to monitor the steps being taken to check stubble burning, which created a layer of smog in Delhi and National Capital Region.

A bench, presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde, directed to keep its order in abeyance till further directions, as the Centre, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said it would set up a permanent body by enacting a legislation to deal with annual air pollution problem arising from stubble burning in northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Future Group companies on Monday declined up to 10 per cent after Amazon.com Inc won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper arrived in India on Monday for the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue which is expected to focus on further boosting bilateral defence and security ties as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Tuesday, Pompeo and Esper will hold the 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, covering the entire expanse of defence and security ties as well as key regional and global issues.

Rahul Gandhi has targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the issue of Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, accusing him and the Modi government of allowing China to capture Indian territory.

Rahul said even Bhagwat knew the truth about Chinese intrusion but was “scared” to face it.

In his speech on Sunday, Bhagwat had admitted the Chinese intrusion but claimed that India’s firm response had shocked China.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Royal family concluded the Sharannavaratri celebrations by performing special pujas at the Bhuvaneshwari Temple and taking a 'Vijaya Yatre' in the premises of the Mysuru Palace, on the occassion of Vijayadashami on Monday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the state government will celebrate Dasara in a grand manner next year.

The CM, who arrived in Mysuru, to participate in the Dasara 'Jamboo Savari', the final leg of 'Naada Habba', was speaking to reporters, here. He said, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, this Dasara is a low-key affair.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday stated that the national or State BJP does not have any proposal for leadership change in the BJP government in Karnataka, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is performing well.

Cricket South Africa's 10-member Board of Directors has resigned, clearing the decks for an interim administrative structure in the crisis-ridden body as sought by the country's olympic committee.

Six directors, including former acting president Beresford Williams, had stood down following a meeting on Sunday. The remaining four quit on Monday.

Once touted as the generation next of the Congress, Sachin Pilot is all set to take on his friend Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose loyalists are in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh bye-elections after helping the BJP topple Chief Minister Kamal Nath in March.

Pilot, a former Rajasthan Congress President, is scheduled to address election rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Gwalior-Chambal, a region considered as the stronghold of Scindia, who dumped the Congress to join the BJP in March.

