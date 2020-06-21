From the Newsroom: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Narendra Modi; Celebration of World Yoga Day

In today's From the Newsroom, A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Rahul took a swipe at the prime minister by tweeting: "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi". A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in Victoria hospital, passed away. The Institute of Medical Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences has said that the Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety. The world celebrates The sixth International Day of Yoga and solar eclipse on the longest day of the year.

