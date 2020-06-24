From the newsroom: Rahul targets Modi over fuel price; urban cooperative banks to come under RBI

In today's episode, Hetero Healthcare has said that is set to deliver 20,000 vials of its antiviral drug Covifor (remdesivir) for the treatment of Covid-19, the BMTC has tested more than 1,300 drivers and conductors in 13 depots, 13 Bengaluru hospitals have agreed to nominate one of their branches for Covid-19 care, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and all cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks will come under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India.

