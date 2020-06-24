From the newsroom: Rahul targets Modi over fuel price; urban cooperative banks to come under RBI

From the newsroom: Rahul targets Modi over fuel price

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 24 2020, 19:03 ist
In today's episode, Hetero Healthcare has said that is set to deliver 20,000 vials of its antiviral drug Covifor (remdesivir) for the treatment of Covid-19, the BMTC has tested more than 1,300 drivers and conductors in 13 depots, 13 Bengaluru hospitals have agreed to nominate one of their branches for Covid-19 care, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and all cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks will come under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India.

