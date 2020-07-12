From the Newsroom: CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot lock horns

From the Newsroom: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Dy CM Sachin Pilot lock horns; Aishwarya Rai, daughter test Covid-19 positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 18:25 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

In today's episode, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive, differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot widen, Diesel price increased by 16 paise per litre and National Commission for Women seeks immediate action against a man for allegedly hurling abuses and giving rape threats to a female stand-up comedian on social media.

