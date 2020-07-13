From the Newsroom: Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party passes resolution supporting Ashok Gehlot government

The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party passes a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state, Economists at Bank of America Securities have said that a long wait for a vaccine against Covid-19 virus may lead to a contraction of up to 7.5% in the Indian GDP in FY21 and the Supreme Court has upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

