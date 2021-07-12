From the Newsroom: Rajinikanth announces he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future

In your evening news update, Rajinikanth announces he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future; Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd says India's full rollout of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses; Speculations rife about a reshuffle in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd told news agency Reuters today that India's full rollout of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses.

Dr. Reddy's and the Indian Government said the company had received about 3 million first doses by June 1 and about 360,000 doses of the second by early this month.

Meanwhile, the Indian government expects 100 million locally produced and imported Sputnik V doses to be available in the country between August and December.

Speculations were rife about a reshuffle in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which was overseeing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This follows allegations of irregularities against its general secretary Champat Rai in the purchase of land in the temple town.

According to the sources, Rai was summoned by the RSS leadership to 'explain' the matter. Rai reportedly claimed innocence and explained to the RSS leaders that more land was needed for the expansion of the proposed Ram Temple and that there were no irregularities in the land purchase.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala today swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots as bad weather also led to the closure of the airport.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today to take stock of the situation arising due to the floods in several districts of the state and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced today that he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future, and dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), formed as a precursor to his political entry. The actor's announcement came after he met office bearers of the RMM today morning.

Rajnikanth said in a statement, "the office-bearers of the RMM would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public services."

Source: DHNS/PTI/Reuters