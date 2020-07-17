From The Newsroom: Rajnath Singh says India is not weak

From The Newsroom: Rajnath Singh says India is not weak; BBMP calls for lockdown extension

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 17 2020, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 18:38 ist

In today’s episode, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says that India is not a weak country and no power in the world can touch even an inch of its land, Rahul slams Modi government and BBMP requests extension of the lockdown in Bengaluru.

DH Podcast
India
Rajnath Singh
Bengaluru
Coronavirus lockdown
China

