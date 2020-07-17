From The Newsroom: Rajnath Singh says India is not weak; BBMP calls for lockdown extension

In today’s episode, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says that India is not a weak country and no power in the world can touch even an inch of its land, Rahul slams Modi government and BBMP requests extension of the lockdown in Bengaluru.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.