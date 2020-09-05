From the Newsroom: Rajnath Singh warns China to not make attempts to unilaterally change the LAC's status quo

In your evening brief, From The Newsroom, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to not make attempts to unilaterally change the LAC's status quo. The railway board chairman said on Saturday that 80 new special trains will be started from September 12, reservations for which will open September 10. Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was remanded to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9.

Here are the top stories of the day, September 5, 2020:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clearly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control and not make attempts to unilaterally change its status quo, asserting India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, officials said on Saturday.

In the first highest-level face-to-face contact between the two sides after border tension erupted in eastern Ladakh in early May, Singh and Wei met for two hours and 20 minutes in Moscow on Friday evening on the sidelines of a meeting of the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The railway board chairman said on Saturday that 80 new special trains will be started from September 12, reservations for which will open September 10. This is in addition to 230 trains in operation. He added that special trains will be monitored, and wherever there is demand for a train or waiting list is long, a clone train will be run.

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was remanded to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. Showik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde pressed for bail, however, the court sent both of them to NCB custody till September 9.

Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested Friday night by the NCB after a day of grilling, was produced before the Esplanade metropolitan court.

As Covid-19 cases surge so do worries about measures to contain the spread of the disease that is spreading inexorably through India, initially in urban centres and now increasingly into the hinterland where medical infrastructure is scarce.

Though there are no exact numbers about the spread of the virus into rural areas, there is enough evidence to suggest it has reached most corners of India and there is community transmission, say experts.

India today recorded the world’s highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with over 86,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours taking the nation’s tally to over 40 lakh.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Saturday confirmed that the schedule for the eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League would be released on Sunday.

"The schedule will be released tomorrow," Patel told news agency ANI.

