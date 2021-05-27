From The Newsroom: RBI revises GDP growth forecast due to second Covid-19 wave

In your evening news brief, RBI says second wave of Covid-19 pandemic triggered revision of growth; Rahul Gandhi seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the withdrawal of new regulations in Lakshadweep, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says there is "a political effort" to depict the current government in India in a certain way.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there is "a political effort" to depict the current government in India in a certain way and there is a difference between the political imagery that has been "concocted" and actually the governance record out there.

During a conversation with former US National Security Advisor General HR McMaster in ‘Battlegrounds’ session on 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership’ presented by the Hoover Institution, Jaishankar on Wednesday also said that India is going through “a very stressful time" right now because of the pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the withdrawal of new regulations in Lakshadweep, saying the rules seek to penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy.

In a letter to the prime minister, he said all this is being done by the new administrator Praful Khoda Patel in the guise of development and maintaining law and order.

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered revision of growth projections for the current financial year with consensus gravitating towards its earlier forecast of 10.5 per cent.

The central bank, in its annual report for 2020-2021, further said that previous year has left a scar on the economy and "in the midst of the second wave, as 2021-22 commences, pervasive despair is being lifted by cautious optimism built up by vaccination drives.”

