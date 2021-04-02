From the Newsroom: Repoll in Assam booth after row over EVMs found in a BJP candidate's car

In your evening news brief, Election Commission suspended four officials after row over EVMs found in a BJP candidate's car; 41 people dead after train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan and Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised.

The Election Commission on Friday suspended four polling officials after a controversy over a video of EVMs found in a BJP candidate's car erupted on Thursday. In its report on Friday, the EC said that the EVMs were secure. However, re-polling would be done in Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency.

Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after a mob spotted a BJP candidate's vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room.

The vehicle of the polling party of Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said on Friday morning.

"They took a lift in a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of sitting BJP MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached Nimal Bazar area, some public spotted it," an official of the district administration said.

Paul is also the BJP candidate from the seat this time. The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, vandalised the vehicle, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, eyewitnesses said.

Dozens of people were killed on Friday when a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, the island's worst railway accident in decades.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency said at least 41 people were confirmed dead with more than 60 sent to hospital.

Officials said the accident could have been caused by a maintenance vehicle sliding down an embankment and striking the train before it entered the tunnel near the coastal city of Hualien.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday that he has been hospitalised as "a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice." The 47-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

