From The Newsroom: Samsung chief Lee Kun-hee no more; PM urges people to light 'diyas' to honour security forces

Here are the top stories of October 25, 2020:

Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a 'diya' at their homes to honour security forces guarding its borders while they celebrate festivals.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi wished people on Dussehra and said that with various festivals coming up, they need to show patience and follow health guidelines in celebrating these auspicious occasions during the Covid times.

The prime minister also asked people to keep the 'vocal for local' resolve in their mind and give priority to local products while shopping for festivals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, but at the same time asserted that Indian soldiers will never allow even an inch of the country to be taken away by anyone.

The Defence Minister made the remarks after performing "Shastra Puja" -- the customary worship of weapons -- at the Sukna-based headquarters of the Indian Army's 33 Corps in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on the occasion of Dussehra.

In a controversial remark, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China.

His remarks on Friday came amid tension at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, where the two countries have massed troops.

With a total of 70,78,123 people having recuperated from Covid-19, the national recovery rate for the disease has touched 90 per cent, while 62,077 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours as against 50,129 new cases of the infection reported in the same period, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall in the number of active Covid-19 cases, which was maintained below the seven-lakh mark for the third successive day, it added.

South Korea's richest and most powerful industrialist Lee Kun-hee, who turned Samsung Electronics into one of the world's biggest tech companies, died today.

The 78-year old inherited the chairmanship of the Samsung group in 1987 — founded by his father as a fish and fruit exporter — it was already the country's largest conglomerate, with operations ranging from consumer electronics to construction.