From the Newsroom: SC gives Telecom companies 10 years time to pay AGR dues

In your evening brief, From The Newsroom, Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to pay adjusted gross revenue dues that they owe the government; former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away yesterday was cremated today; The Chinese embassy in India has released a statement saying Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Here are the top stories of the day, September 1, 2020:

In a huge relief to telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices, and others, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted them 10 years time to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to decide the issue of sale of spectrum of insolvent companies.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon. His son Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites. Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 safeguards.

The Chinese embassy in India has released a statement saying Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at the southern bank of Pangong Tso and near the Reqin Pass on August 31 and conducted "flagrant provocations." The statement further reads: "What India has done, runs counter to the efforts made by both sides over a period of time to ease and cool down the situation on the ground." It also said, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control and restrain frontline troops."

The Indian economy has shrunk, in absolute terms, back to the size it had last seen 22 quarters ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken reigns of governing the country. In the June quarter of 2020, as the Indian economy saw record contraction, the size of quarterly gross domestic product shrunk to Rs 26.9 lakh crore.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the six-month loan moratorium period, announced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, was extendable up to two years. Appearing for the Centre and RBI, the law officers sought time to decide upon the issue of interest on accrued interest being charged by the banks during the moratorium.

India's factory activity grew in August for the first time in five months as the easing of lockdown restrictions spurred a rebound in domestic demand, a private business survey showed on Tuesday, though firms continued to cut jobs. But the bounce is unlikely to signal a quick turnaround in the Indian economy, which contracted at its steepest pace on record of 23.9 per cent annually last quarter. It was expected to remain in recession this year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

