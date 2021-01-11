From the Newsroom: SC slams Centre over farmers' stir; Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Supreme Court comes down heavily on Centre on farm laws; Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were today blessed with a baby girl; Aam Admi Party legislator from Delhi Somnath Bharti was detained and Centre has signed a purchase order for Covid-19 vaccine with Serum Institute of India.

From The Newsroom

January 11, 2021

The Centre has signed a purchase order for Covid-19 vaccine by Oxford and AstraZeneca with Serum Institute of India, media reports have said and News channel CNBC-TV 18 said the order was for 11 million doses.

The government is taking all efforts to secure the vaccination as it aims to inoculate about 30 crore citizens with the immunization programme starting on January 16.

Aam Admi Party legislator from Delhi Somnath Bharti was detained after a case was registered against him for his remarks over health services in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, ink was thrown on Bharti allegedly by an activist of a saffron outfit in Raebareili while he was on his way to visit one of the hospitals.

India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were today blessed with a baby girl.

Kohli made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

The news comes on a day when India snatched a remarkable draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney to keep the series alive at 1-1.

The Supreme Court Monday has pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations were going.

It said that it will constitute a committee headed by a former chief justice of India to resolve the impasse.

Indicating amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws, the apex court refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.