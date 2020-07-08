From the Newsroom: Secularism out of CBSE syllabus

From the Newsroom: Secularism, citizenship and nationalism out of CBSE syllabus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2020, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 18:16 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

In today's episode, secularism, citizenship and nationalism out of CBSE syllabus, an inter-ministerial team will coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts and Instagram will start testing a new format ‘Reels’ in India.

