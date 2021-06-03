From the Newsroom: Serum Institute of India seeks nod to produce Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India

In your evening news brief, Validity of TET certificates extended from 7 years to lifetime; SC asks CBSE, CISCE to place on record objective parameters for assessment of Class 12 marks in two weeks, and Serum Institute of India seeks permission to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

Here is the top news of June 3, 2021:

The Serum Institute of India has applied to the Drug Controller General of India or DCGI seeking permission to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, PTI sources told the news agency.

The Pune-based firm has also sought approval for test analysis and examination. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The Supreme Court has today asked the Centre to submit an objective criteria to assess Class 12 students within two weeks even as it appreciated the decision to cancel the CBSE board examinations.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and I quote: “We are happy with the Centre’s decision to cancel the board exam (CBSE and ICSE boards). But what is the objective standard principle you will apply"

The court stressed the decision in the matter should be taken urgently within two weeks as many students want to take admissions in foreign universities.

The court noted the criteria for final assessment has not been mentioned by a letter circulated by the Centre for adjourning the matter.

The validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced on Thursday

Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step to boost employment opportunities for the candidates aspiring to make a career in the field of teaching.

