From the Newsroom: Serum Institute of India suffers losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in fire incident

Here is the top news of January 22, 2021:

The Serum Institute of India has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the wake of the devastating fire at the Manjri under-construction facility of the world’s largest vaccine-making company in Pune.

There is no damage to any production facility of Covishield that is being rolled out to combat the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

The Congress party will have an elected president by June 2021, as the party's working committee on Friday approved to hold an internal election after the assembly polls.

The committee after a three and a half-hour meeting authorised incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi to schedule the internal election after the conclusion of assembly polls in five states

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said that elections to the CWC will also be held but it remains to be seen whether they can be scheduled before or after the election to the Congress chief's post.

Walmart Inc is preparing to offer Covid-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.

The move from the world's largest retailer comes as US President Joe Biden races to accelerate a frustratingly slow vaccination campaign that has stranded about half of the 38 million shots in freezers.