From the Newsroom: Supreme Court calls for panel to resolve farmers-govt talks impasse

The court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it intended to set up a committee, consisting of representatives of farmers unions across country, government and other stakeholders to resolve this issue.

"This will soon become a national issue," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said. "Your negotiations with protesting farmers have not worked apparently till nowm" the bench said.

The court issued notice to the Centre on the PIL seeking removal of farmers from blocking the roads at Delhi borders.

Security arrangements were tightened at the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida today as farmer union leaders have threatened to completely block the key border point to press for repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. A senior police officer said elaborate security measures are already in place at the Chilla border. Multi-layered barricades, jersey barriers and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

A few hours after the counting of the Kerala local body polls began, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has an upper hand.

While the LDF is leading in four corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in two including Kochi. In Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations, the BJP-led NDA is putting up a tight fight against LDF and UDF respectively.

Of the 86 municipalities, UDF is leading in around 40, LDF in 35, and NDA in two, including Palakkad municipality, which was the lone municipality in Kerala where BJP was in power in Kerala. Now the saffron party is emerging as the largest party in the Pandalam municipality in Pathanamthitta which could be an impact of the row over the Sabarimala issue on women's entry.

Trust between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) evaporated after the clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, a top military commander said today, on the 49th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"I'd like to say there've been no major intrusions or face-offs in Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh. Post-Galwan incident, mutual trust on LAC between us & Chinese PLA evaporated & will take time to stabilise," Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General officer in command, Eastern Command said at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi.

Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have been named among India's playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in Adelaide beginning tomorrow, December 17.

India's playing XI are Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. With six batsmen, India has decided to go with three seamers and one spinner.

A Mumbai court today granted bail to Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam.

Khanchandaniwas arrested on Sunday from his residence here by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

A metropolitan magistrate court granted bail to Khanchandani on a cash surety of Rs 50,000, his lawyer Niteen Pradhan informed.

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about the rigging of TRP by some channels.