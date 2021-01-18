From the Newsroom: SC rejects plea on farmers' rally

From the Newsroom: Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against farmers' tractor rally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2021, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 18:15 ist

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, The Supreme Court refuses to consider a plea by Centre against proposed tractor rally; a ward boy at a government hospital dies a day after receiving Covid-19 vaccine jab; Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa lashed out at his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border dispute between the two states and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" on distributing vaccines.

Here is the top news of January 18, 2021:

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea by the Union government against proposed tractor rally on January 26 by the farmers protesting against three farm laws, saying it was for the Delhi police to decide who was to be allowed entry to to the national capital and on what conditions.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the question of entry into Delhi was a law and order issue and it was for Delhi Police to decide if protesters can enter the city.

A ward boy (46) at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here, died a day after receiving Covid-19 vaccine jab on Saturday. 

The health officials, however, said that the death was not related to the vaccine jab and that the ward boy had died of a heart attack.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday lashed out at his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border dispute between the two states.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter condemning the remarks by Uddhav stating that his comments to integrate "Karnataka occupied areas" were contrary to the principles of the Indian Union and an attempt to disturb the harmonious relationship between Kannada and Marathi speaking population in both the states.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" on distributing vaccines and has urged countries and manufacturers to share Covid-19 doses more fairly around the world.

Source: DHNS/ Reuters

