From the Newsroom: Toll rises in C'garh Naxal attack

From the Newsroom: Toll rises in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 18:22 ist
Members of Indian security forces carry the coffin of one of their colleagues who died following a gun battle with Maoist rebel at the Central Reserve Police Force's Jagdalpur camp in Bijapur district of India’s Chhattisgarh state on April 4, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

In your evening news brief, bodies of 17 more security personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists recovered; Rahul Gandhi promising that every poor person in Kerala will get Rs 6,000 every month "without fail" and the UK is to trial a system of "Covid status certification" at events including football matches.

Bodies of 17 more security personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh were recovered on Sunday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

With this, the total toll of security personnel has risen to 22. Officials said the deceased included personnel from the CRPF, its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) while some of their weapons were also missing. 

Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel and took stock of the situation after the encounter in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

 

As the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls draws to a close, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a further push to his 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) to reach out to the voters, promising that every poor person in the State will get Rs 6,000 every month "without fail", if the UDF is voted to power. "The UDF is proposing something revolutionary. Something that has never been tried in any Indian state before," Gandhi told a UDF meeting organised at Vellamunda in Mananthavady.

 

Britain is to trial a system of "Covid status certification" at events including football matches in the coming weeks as a possible way out of virus restrictions, the government said late Saturday.

The Downing Street statement confirmed that Britain plans to issue identification showing whether people are vaccinated, have antibodies or have tested negative, despite opposition from lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own party.

The government is to announce Monday that the system will be tested at events from mid-April including the FA Cup Semi-Final and Final at Wembley Stadium, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhattisgarh
Naxalism
Amit Shah
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rahul Gandhi
LDF
UDF
Kerala
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
DH Podcast
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

 