From the Newsroom: Twitter denies Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his account for an hour

In your evening news update, Twitter denies Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his account for an hour; a war of words breaks out between the BJP and AAP over a report by Supreme Court-appointed panel and Maharashtra becomes the first state in the country to cross the three-crore vaccination.

Twitter on Friday denied Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account on the micro-blogging platform for almost an hour on an alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA. However, he was subsequently allowed to access the account.

The minister said, "Twitter's actions were in gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account."

A report by a Supreme Court-appointed panel claiming the Delhi government inflated medical oxygen demand at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a war of words between the BJP and AAP.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “politics of shifting the blame from his incompetence” stood exposed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a virtual conference, “No such report exists. We have spoken to several members of the Committee. They told us that they have not signed or approved any such report."

Maharashtra became the first state in the country to cross the three-crore vaccination mark even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government gave a major push to the vaccination drive in the worst-affected state to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

The government asked District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) to ensure that more people turn up for vaccinations.