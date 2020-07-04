From the Newsroom: 'Many Indians still order online'

From the Newsroom: 'Two-fifth of India’s consumers still prefer ordering goods online'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2020, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 18:29 ist

In today's episode, Two-fifth of India's consumers still prefer ordering goods online, says survey; CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury slams ICMR; CBI is in the lookout for a man impersonating as one who is linked to the Prime Minister's Office and man gets himself a gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

E-Commerce
Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M)
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
DH Podcast
Podcast
From the Newsroom

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 