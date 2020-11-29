From the Newsroom: Uttar Pradesh registers first case under 'Love Jihad' law

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches scathing attack on the Opposition while campaigning for Hyderabad civic polls; Dave Prowse no more; Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws are being treated as if they are "terrorists"; Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law and Pennsylvania's supreme court dismisses another legal challenge to the US election by supporters of Donald Trump.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched scathing attack on the Opposition saying that he will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and added that BJP would claim victory in the upcoming civic body polls in Hyderabad without doing any 'appeasement politics'.

"We will free Hyderabad from the Nizam culture and work towards constructing a modern and new city with democratic principles. We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement," ANI quoted him saying in Hyderabad.

Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

"It's with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse... passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85," Bowington wrote on Facebook. "May the Force be with him, always!" the agent told the BBC.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws are being treated as if they are "terrorists", and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi.

The government should consider the farmers' demands sympathetically, Raut told reporters.

Thousands of farmers, protesting against three agriculture laws enacted by the Centre, have gathered at border points of the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

"It is sad they are not being allowed to come to Delhi and are being treated as if they are terrorists and have come from outside the country. The government should consider the demands of farmers sympathetically," Raut said.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders.

Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari that was offered to them for peaceful protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district, based on a complaint from the father of a young woman.

The case was registered at the Devarniyan police station in Bareilly district on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that a case was registered by Tikaram, a resident of Sharif Nagar village under Devarniyan police station (in Bareilly), who accused a man -- Uvaish Ahmed -- of the same village of trying to convert his daughter through "allurement" (bahla-phuslaakar).

The case was registered against Uvaish Ahmed under IPC and the new anti-conversion law.

The US state of Pennsylvania's supreme court dismissed another legal challenge to the election by supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday, further reducing his already near-impossible odds of overturning the results.

A Republican lawsuit had sought to invalidate mail-in ballots in the battleground state that President-elect Joe Biden won by about 81,000 votes -- or to throw out all votes and allow the state's legislature to decide the winner.

The court dismissed both claims in a unanimous decision, calling the second one an "extraordinary proposition that the court disenfranchise all 6.9 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the general election."