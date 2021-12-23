'India involved in Myanmar's democratic transition'

FS Shringla emphasises India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at earliest

Shringla is in Naypyidaw on a two-day visit

PTI
PTI, Naypyidaw,
  • Dec 23 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:50 ist
Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Credit: PTI File Photo

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has emphasised India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at earliest as he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives in the country.

Shringla is in Naypyidaw on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

During his visit, he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including the National League for Democracy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Shringla stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in border areas with India, it said.

He said that as a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in democratic transition process in Myanmar. 

