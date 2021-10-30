Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel prices hit all-time high

Prices of petrol and diesel across India surged to an all-time high after fuel rates were hiked by 35 paise for the fourth consecutive day.

A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 108.99 and a litre of diesel Rs 97.72. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol currently stands at Rs 114.81 and diesel Rs 105.86 a litre each.

Petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.46 and Rs 100.84, respectively, in Kolkata and Rs 105.74 and Rs 101.92, respectively, in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 112.79 and diesel at Rs 103.72.

