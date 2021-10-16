Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel rates burn a hole in common man's pocket

Petrol and diesel prices continued to add to the common man's woes as the fuel rates on Saturday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country after a 35 paise hike a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.49 a litre and Rs 111.43 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now costs Rs 102.15 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.22 per litre.

This is the third straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs 109.16 per litre and diesel at Rs 100 a litre.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 15th increase in petrol price and the 18th time that diesel rates have gone up.

