Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel rates soar to record high

Petrol is now Rs 106.19 a litre and diesel Rs 94.92 a litre in the national capital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2021, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 08:09 ist
This is the highest level the prices have been. Credit: iStock Photo

In no respite to the common man, prices of petrol and diesel rose by around 35 paise on Wesnesday.

Petrol is now Rs 106.19 a litre and diesel Rs 94.92 a litre in the national capital.

This is the highest level the fuel prices have been.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 112.11/litre, up by 34 paise, and diesel Rs 102.89/litre, up by 37 paise.

Kolkata consumers will have to shell out Rs 106.77 for a litre of petrol and Rs 98.03 for a litre of diesel. In Chennai, petrol is at Rs 103.31 and diesel at Rs 99.26 for a litre each.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers, owing to high international rates of crude oil.

Petrol
diesel
fuel price hike
Oil Marketing Companies
Crude

