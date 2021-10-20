Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel rates soar to record high

In no respite to the common man, prices of petrol and diesel rose by around 35 paise on Wesnesday.

Petrol is now Rs 106.19 a litre and diesel Rs 94.92 a litre in the national capital.

This is the highest level the fuel prices have been.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 112.11/litre, up by 34 paise, and diesel Rs 102.89/litre, up by 37 paise.

Kolkata consumers will have to shell out Rs 106.77 for a litre of petrol and Rs 98.03 for a litre of diesel. In Chennai, petrol is at Rs 103.31 and diesel at Rs 99.26 for a litre each.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers, owing to high international rates of crude oil.

