Fuel price cut will bring relief to poor, middle class: C T Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday hailed the Centre's tax cuts on petrol and diesel, saying it will 'bring much needed relief for the poor & middle class'.

"BIG GIFT to Indians on Deepavali PM Narendra Modi Government has reduced the excise duty on Petrol & Diesel by ₹ 5/- & ₹ 10/- respectively from tomorrow. Thank PM Modi for this move that will bring much needed relief for the Poor & Middle Class and further boost the Economy," he wrote on Twitter.

Aside from the Centre's cut in tax, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh further reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. As a result, petrol is expected to be cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 17 in these states.