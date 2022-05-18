'Fuel prices to increase till India ups oil production'

Fuel prices cannot be controlled till India increases oil production: Union minister

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 21:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said that prices of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled till India increases production of oil, saying that the country is dependent on international market for its fuel needs.

"About 83 per cent of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled," the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said on the sidelines of an event.

"When the price of oil increases in the international market, our companies increase its price," he told reporters when asked about the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

The minister was here to participate in an event at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology.

He said, "We are trying to reduce pressure of import on oil. We are also coming out with electric and CNG vehicles and also working on new means."

On the occasion, the minister also distributed mobile phones to 200 meritorious students and felicitated 75 people from different walks of life. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Petrol
diesel
Fuel price
fuel price hike
Oil
India News

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

 