Fuel prices hiked again, petrol above Rs 100 in Mumbai

The fresh increase marks the 15th time the prices have gone up this month

DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 10:55 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday taking petrol price in f Mumbai beyond Rs 100/per litre while diesel rates stood at Rs 92.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The fresh increase marks the 15th time the prices have gone up this month. Petrol witnessed a hike of 26 paise and diesel was up by 30 paise in metros across the country.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 93.94 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre.

Kolkata's petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively. 

More to follow...

