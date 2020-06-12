Fuel prices hiked for sixth straight day; Petrol to cost 57 paise more per litre, diesel 59 paise

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

  • Jun 12 2020, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 08:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth straight day on Friday. Petrol to now cost 57 paise more per litre, while diesel to be costlier by 59 paise per liter. 

Over the past six days, the cumulative cost of petrol has gone up by Rs 3.31, while diesel by Rs 3.42. 

On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre each.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

