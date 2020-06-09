Fuel prices hiked for third straight day; Petrol to cost 54 paise more per litre, diesel 58 paise

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the price of petrol by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise per litre on Tuesday. This is the third-day straight increase after oil PSUs ended 82-day hiatus in the rate revision.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre each on Monday, the second daily increase in rates in a row. Oil companies had on Sunday raised prices by 60 paise per litre on both petrol and diesel.

Daily price revision has restarted beginning Sunday, an oil company official said.

Oil PSUs, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), had put daily price revisions on hold soon after the government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each.