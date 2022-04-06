Fuel prices rise again; 14th hike in 2 weeks

Petrol and diesel prices in the country witnessed yet another hike on Wednesday, the 14th increase since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Petrol in Bengaluru will now cost Rs 111.09 per litre, following an increase of 84 paise. Diesel prices in the state capital have been hiked by 78 paise, and will now cost Rs 94.79 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 105.41 per litre & Rs 96.67 per litre respectively, with an increase of 80 paise each. While in Mumbai, petrol prices are at Rs 120.51 per litre while diesel costs Rs 104.77, with an increase of 84 paise and 85 paise respectively.

