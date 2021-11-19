Fuel reactors from Pakistan's Nuclear power plant on its way to China seized at Mundra port in Kutch

Based on specific intelligence inputs, teams of Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized seven containers from a ship, which were supposed to be shipped to China, at Mundra port in Kutch district.

Sources said that the shipping firm had not "misdeclared" the exact nature of the consignment leading to the operation in which officials found seven containers carrying "empty nuclear fuel reactors", which have been described as hazard class-7, indicating the containers were carrying radioactive substances.

The exporter of the containers has been identified as "Karachi Nuclear Power Plant, K-2 in Pakistan. The containers were destined for China Nuclear Energy Industry, Shanghai. "We had received intelligence that containers were carrying hazardous substances but the declaration of the goods was under an unhazardous category. This is the reason we had to inspect the consignment," a source in the know of the development told DH.

"There are thousands of shipments which arrive at Mundra port carrying goods from different nations. They load and unload goods from this port also. Intelligence was shared that a Singapore-based shipping firm was carrying hazardous substances from Karachi and would land at Mundra port on its way to Shanghai. After inspection, we found seven containers carrying four barrels each were empty fuel nuclear reactors," the source said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), which operates Mundra port, issued a statement saying that on November 18, Customs and DRI seized several containers at the port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

"While the cargo was listed as Non-Hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances). Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection," the statement issued by APSEZ reads.

The statement further said, "...APSEZ extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanks to the Customs & DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action. We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way.

