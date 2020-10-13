Full list of 196 pairs of special trains for festive season

Ahead of the festive season, which is set to kick start later this month, the Ministry of Railways has released a list of 196 pairs of special trains which will be operated from October 20 to November 30.

According to the order issued by Railway Board chairman V K Sinha, the trains will run at a minimum speed of 55 km per hour.

Additionally, the fare applicable to these trains will be the same as the fare set for previous special trains as per the commercial circular no 30 of 2015. The Railways has ordered the zonal department to make efforts to run these trains with more AC-III tier AC coaches in 'good condition'.

Here is the full list of the trains as per the order issued by the Railways:

The Ministry of Railways had suspended normal operations of trains following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25. It had run 'Shramik Specials' for facilitating the movement of migrants who sought to return to their homes during the lockdown.