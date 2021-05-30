Full list of states that have extended Covid-19 lockdowns

Due to the uncontrollable increase in Covid-19 cases in the second wave, most of the states were in a lockdown for the past month. Some of the chief ministers decided to extend the lockdown in their states to curb the spread of the virus.

As per Union Ministry data on Sunday, India recorded a rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the country's total to 2,78,94,800. This has been the lowest single-day rise in 46 days.

Here’s the list of states that have extended the lockdown:

Goa

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant Goa extended the Covid-19 curfew till June 7. "Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the Goa CMO tweeted on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has been recording the highest Covid-19 positive cases in the country. Keeping it in view, Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the state-wide lockdown without any relaxations to help break the chain.

Karnataka

The Covid-19 lockdown is extended till 6 am on June 7 in Karnataka. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is willing to end the lockdown on June 7 depending upon the situation and “public cooperation,” until then he said, “we will take strict measures.”

Himachal Pradesh

The lockdown is extended till June 7 in Himachal Pradesh with some relaxations. Shops and other establishments will be open for five hours from Monday to Friday in the extended lockdown.

Arunachal Pradesh

Like other states, Arunachal Pradesh has also decided to extend the lockdown but only in seven districts. The lockdown will be till June 7 in Itanagar capital region, Tawang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Lohit, and Anjaw districts.

Haryana

The Haryana government extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state until June 7. Some restrictions will be reduced and shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 3 pm on odd-even days, alternatively.

At the same time, other states are discussing the pros and cons of extending the lockdown. Odisha’s Chief secretary is likely to be making a major announcement today at 6:30 pm, tweeted a local news channel, Odisha TV.