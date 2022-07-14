Full list of 'unparliamentary' words

Use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a new booklet, listed out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning July 18, during which the use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the Houses.

The move drew strong criticism from the Opposition on Thursday that dubbed it a "gag order". The Opposition leaders alleged that all terms used by them to describe the "reality" of Narendra Modi government have been declared "unparliamentary".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, said no words have been banned. "No government can ban words in Parliament and Assemblies," he said.

"Members are free to express their views and no one can snatch that right but it should be as per the decorum of Parliament," he added.

Here's a full list of words that have been declared "unparliamentary" in the latest booklet: