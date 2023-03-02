Prepared to contribute to Ukraine peace process: Modi

Fully prepared to contribute to Ukraine peace process: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said all countries have been impacted by the food, fertiliser and fuel crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 15:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India was fully prepared to contribute to the peace process to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

"From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process," Modi said after bilateral talks with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Also Read: 'Global governance has failed': PM Modi at G20 meet

Addressing the media alongside Modi, Meloni said Italy hoped that India, during its G20 presidency, plays a central role in facilitating and negotiating the process for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

Modi said he and the Italian Prime Minister voiced concerns over the adverse impact the Ukraine conflict has had on developing countries.

He said all countries have been impacted by the food, fertiliser and fuel crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

"Especially, developing countries have been affected adversely. We voiced our concerns on this issue and stressed on joint efforts to address these issues," Modi said.

Modi’s remarks on the Ukraine crisis come at a time when foreign ministers of G20 countries are meeting here.

