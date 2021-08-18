Fully-vaccinated Kerala man seeks third Covid-19 vaccine, Centre responds

Fully-vaccinated man seeks third jab, Centre responds

The man filed the petition because of the non-recognition of Covaxin abroad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 15:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A man from Kannur, Kerala, filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to be revaccinated despite having been vaccinated with both doses of Covaxin. This time he wants to be vaccinated with Covishield. 

As per a report by NDTV, the man said that he was working in Saudi Arabia, and as per his work visa stipulation, he must return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or face the consequences of losing his job. However, Saudi Arabia does not recognise Covaxin, and hence Girikumar, 60, approached the court.

In response to his petition, the Centre told Kerala High Court that they could not re-vaccinate him since not enough studies had been conducted in this regard. The Centre claimed that since there are no international guidelines and stipulations on a third dose, doing so could cause many health problems. 

"The petitioner's claim cannot be considered in this case. If we consider this demand, more people are likely to approach the court with a similar demand," the Centre added.

Girikumar had returned to India during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. When the vaccination for those above 45 started, he linked his passport to the Co-Win portal and registered himself. He was administered the first dose on April 17, and the next one a month later. However, in his petition, he states that had he known about the non-recognition of Covaxin in Saudi Arabia, he would have refrained from getting the doses. 

