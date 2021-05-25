Fundraiser on Clubhouse raises $50,000 for Covid relief

Fundraiser on Clubhouse raises $50,000 for Covid-19 relief in India

The proceedings are expected to help the individuals in need of services such as oxygen, hospital beds

Sagar Kulkarni
  • May 25 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 22:58 ist
United4India, an audio-only fund-raiser initiated by WeTheFuture on social-networking platform Clubhouse has raised $50,000 within a week towards Covid-19 relief works in the country.

WeTheFuture, a social impact organization, has planned fundraising activities throughout the month with a live music event on June 5, which is marked as World Environment Day.

“The fund is dispersed via pledge to the vetted NGOs, including GiveIndia, Oxygen for India, Chopra Foundation, Desai Foundation, UNICEF, and SeeSchool, using charity navigator and trusted sources on the ground," a statement from ‘WeTheFuture’ said.

The proceedings are expected to help the individuals in need of services such as oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, Covid-19 home care and doctor consultations, it said.

“With United4India campaign, we are supporting NGOs, using real-time help on CH by taking help from disruptive startups,” said Kunal Sood of ‘We The Future’ organisation.

