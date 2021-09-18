Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Furry Companion: Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

On an average, a business class ticket in the two-hour flight from Mumbai to Chennai costs between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2021, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 19:38 ist

In a rare incident, a passenger booked the entire business class of an Air India flight to travel with his pet dog.

The 'J' or business class of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai on Wednesday was booked so that 'K9' could travel with its owner in absolute 'luxury and peace'.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, had 12 business class seats. On an average, a business class ticket in the two-hour flight from Mumbai to Chennai costs between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000.

At present, Air India allows pets to travel on-board its flights under certain conditions.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Air India
Chennai
Mumbai
dogs
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

 