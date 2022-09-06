G-23 will accept name chosen for Congress President if there's consensus: Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader, shed light on the Congress's conundrum in choosing its next party president when he said that a president who was chosen by consensus would be acceptable to the 'G-23' group.
Chavan, in an exclusive interview with News18 India, said that if there was consensus, there would be no need for an election.
Also Read: Rahul Gandhi unlikely to file nomination for Congress presidential poll
When asked whether Ashok Gehlot was one of the candidates for the position, Chavan said that if there was general agreement, the G-23 would not object to Gehlot or anyone else.
Chavan also demanded that the electoral roll should be made public. "In every election, the electoral roll is made public," he said. "So, the electoral roll should be sent to all the voting members by email if there is any difficulty in making it public by putting it on the party website. The Congress president, to maintain transparency in the election and to restore the confidence of the common workers of the Congress, should give instructions to send the party electoral roll to all the voting members."
The Congress presidential elections will take place on Oct. 17.
